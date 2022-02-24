BEVERLY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he showed signs of impairment after fleeing from troopers in Randolph County.

On Feb. 23, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police pulled behind a silver GMC Sierra which immediately “reduced its speed below the posted 55 mile-per-hour limit,” according to a criminal complaint.

Tony McClung

Due to troopers finding “this action to be suspicious in nature,” troopers ran the vehicle’s registration and learned that it belonged to a 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe; after discovering this information, troopers then attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said.

Upon activating their emergency lights and siren, the vehicle, driven by Tony McClung, 36, of Elkins, “failed to stop at a stop sign at the Coalton-Pumpkintown Road and Broadway Avenue intersection.” McClung drove “left of center on multiple occasions,” according to the complaint.

After McClung stopped, troopers performed a “standardized field sobriety test.” McClung showed a “lack of smooth pursuit, distinct and sustained nystagmus at maximum deviation, and onset nystagmus prior to 45 degrees, and vertical arms for balance, and stopped counting out loud,” troopers said.

McClung has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.