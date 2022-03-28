CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after spitting on a law enforcement official following a vehicle pursuit through Clarksburg.

Carl Smallwood

On March 24, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department saw a motorcycle going 77 miles per hour in a posted 55 mile-per-hour-zone on U.S. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcycle, driven by Carl Smallwood, 42, of Clarksburg, then “turned the wrong way on the westbound entrance ramp,” officers said.

At that point, Smallwood “drove in circles attempting to elude officers,” and then continued to flee from officers “at speeds exceeding 100 miles per house on U.S. Rt. 50,” while going “the wrong way on multiple city streets,” according to the complaint.

During the pursuit, Smallwood continued to “flee at speeds ranging 50 to 85 miles per hour” … “in opposing lanes of traffic and failing to stop and yield right of way,” troopers said.

After officers apprehended Smallwood, he “refused to comply with law enforcement commands and spit in [officers’] face,” according to the complaint.

Smallwood has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.