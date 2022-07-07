GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly stealing a PlayStation at gunpoint at a Grafton residence.

On July 4, officers with the Grafton Police Department were dispatched to a call of a robbery taking place at 83 Lucretia Ct. in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

Deonta Allen

When deputies arrived, the caller stated that another individual in the home “had been robbed and that the robbers were no longer on scene,” deputies said.

Deputies then spoke with the victim who stated that he had been at his residence when Deonta Allen, 21, of Fairmont, and another individual had come to the residence; while in the victim’s bedroom, Allen “wanted [the victim] to give him marijuana,” and when the victim refused, Allen “pulled a silver pistol and point it” at the victim, according to the complaint.

At that point, Allen told the victim “he wanted his PlayStation, his phone and his watch”; Allen took those items from the victim, as well as a PlayStation controller, and told the victim to get on the ground, stating “if he called the police they would come back and kill him,” deputies said.

Deputies were able to stop a vehicle containing Allen and a female passenger a short time later, and deputies located the stolen items “laying in the vehicle,” as well as a loaded firearm in the glove box, according to the complaint.

Allen has been charged with armed robbery. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.