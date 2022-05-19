BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man was arrested in Buckhannon after he tried to meet up with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

On May 8, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department began interactions with a man who assumed he was speaking with a 15-year-old girl in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Randall White

During the interactions with Randall White, 44, of Sutton, was told “at least twice” that the girl was 15 years old and “that she was in school,” officers said.

In the conversations with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl, White “asked to ‘make sweet love’ after learning she was a virgin,” and then requested to perform other inappropriate acts, according to the complaint.

White then made a plan to meet the person he assumed was a 15-year-old girl on May 18 in North End Park in Buckhannon. On his way to the meeting spot, White “sent a full length picture wearing a Spongebob shirt with a WV ball cap,” officers said.

When White arrived at the meeting place, White “was wearing the same outfit” from the picture received earlier that day, according to the complaint.

White has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.