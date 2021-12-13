CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers found drugs following a vehicle crash where he was found to be under the influence of alcohol in Harrison County.

Robert McCulley

On Dec. 11, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash taking place on I-79 near the 107 mile marker, according to a criminal complaint.

During their investigation, troopers determined that Robert McCulley, 28, of Lost Creek, was “under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash,” officers said.

Troopers were informed by a witness that McCulley had “removed a bag from his vehicle following the crash,” and troopers were able to determine that McCulley was “in possession of” 188.9 grams of marijuana, 63 grams of THC wax, a THC cartridge, $2,850 in U.S. currency, paraphernalia, packaging materials and sets of scales, according to the criminal complaint, according to the complaint.

McCulley has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held North Central Regional Jail.