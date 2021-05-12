Man wanted for kidnapping in Hardy County taken into custody at Buckhannon hotel

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man wanted for kidnapping in Hardy County has been taken into custody in Buckhannon.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, Todd Wilson Pumphrey, 40, of Moorefield, was located at the Bicentennial Inn in Buckhannon after law enforcement searching the area for him throughout the day.

Deputies had received word from the Hardy County Sheriff’s Department that there was a warrant for Pumphrey’s arrest stemming from a kidnapping charge in Hardy County, deputies said.

Due to Pumphrey being considered dangerous, deputies worked with the Buckhannon Police Department to take Pumphrey into custody at the hotel in Buckhannon, according to the sheriff’s department.

Law enforcement was able to take Pumphrey into custody at 3:20 p.m. without incident; he has been taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail where he will be held without bond until his trial in Hardy County, deputies said.