CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Charleston man wanted for the murder of a Huntington man was arrested in Baltimore Wednesday morning.

Matthew “Doobie” Daughtery, 24, of Charleston, was the last person still wanted allegedly connected to a November 2022 shooting that left one man dead in Huntington, West Virginia. The other three suspects were arrested in January 2023. According to the Huntington Police Department, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Daughtery was in the 1300 block of Stricker Street in Baltimore when law enforcement arrested him. He was taken into custody without incident.

He will be brought back to Huntington to face a first-degree murder charge, the U.S. Marshals Service said.