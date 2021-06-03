Man wanted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NY is picked up in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. – A man suspected of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend in New York state was taken into custody in Lewis County on Thursday.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the suspect, Seth Larson, called the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and told them he was a person of interest in a homicide from Irondequoit, New York.

Seth Larson’s NY mugshot

Seth Larson’s WV mugshot

Larson had taken himself to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital for medical reasons and was admitted. After speaking with Larson, a Lewis County Sheriff’s Department Deputy ran his information and received NCIC confirmation that Larson and his vehicle are wanted in Irondequoit.

Deputies then contacted the Irondequoit Police Department and notified them of Larson’s location. They then learned that Larson had been staying at a location in Lewis County for several days. Deputies then seized Larson’s vehicle for processing.

On Thursday, investigators from Irondequoit and the New York State Police traveled to Lewis County to help with further processing of the vehicle. The group of investigators then searched the vehicle and Larson’s hotel room for further evidence. A warrant was then obtained for Larson, by the State of New York for the homicide of Lisa Shuler.

Lisa Shuler

After being released from the hospital, Larson was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting extradition back to New York.