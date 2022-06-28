UNIONTOWN, Pa. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man wanted for murder was captured in Pennsylvania Monday evening after a retail theft in progress was reported at the Walmart in South Union Township, Fayette County, PA.

The Pennsylvania State Police say they detained 42-year-old Arlo Romano and a woman after the call came in at around 7:35 p.m. Arlo is accused of giving the troopers a false identity, but troopers say they were able to use a mobile ID scanner and identified him.

Troopers say Arlo had a stolen 1995 Honda Knight Hawk motorcycle from Preston County, West Virginia when he was arrested at Walmart, and that when they took him back to the State Police Barracks, they found drugs and paraphernalia on him.

Arlo will face “multiple additional charges” according to Pennsylvania State Police. He is wanted for murder in West Virginia in connection to the May 7 shooting death of 46-year-old Matthew Moore.

Cleotis Eppes, 48, of Harper Woods, Michigan was arrested in connection to the homicide back on June 22.