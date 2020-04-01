Man wanted in Harrison County arrested on malicious wounding, battery charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man previously wanted on warrants out of Harrison County has been arrested in Clarksburg.

Kendrick Vinson

Kendrick Vinson, 40, of Clarksburg, had mutliple warrants out for his arrest stemming from multiple incidents, one on March 20 and another on March 30, according to the criminal complaints filed in relation to those events.

In the incident from March 20, Vinson was in the custody of an officer with the Clarksburg Police Department in order to meet with Magistrate Weiss for arraignment at the Harrison County Courthouse, according to officers.

In that incident, Vinson refused escort to jail after being refused bond, and even after officers gave verbal commands for Vinson to comply and calm down, he thrashed and yelled loud enough to alert courthouse security staff, according to the complaint.

When courthouse security arrived to assist, Vinson continued to resist and pushed off a door to attempt to cause the officers restraining him to fall, but one of the courthouse security members stepped in front of Vinson to open the door to a police cruiser, officers said.

When the security officer came between Vinson and the door, Vinson kicked him “in the groin with force,” according to the complaint.

In the incident on March 30, officers responded to a home on Carmichael Court in Clarksburg in reference to a disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they were informed by a man that Vinson had “struck him in the head with a grill, gauged [sic] his eyes and then tried to push him off the banister to the second floor,” officers said.

Officers confirmed with a witness the events the victim told them, and the witness did, adding that Vinson also hit the man over the head with a microphone and broke it, according to the complaint.

During the interview with the victim, officers said that they noticed he was covered in blood and had multiple lacerations on the head, with both eyes being bloodshot.

Vinson is charged with obstructing and battery on a government representative in the March 20 incident and malicious wounding in the March 30 incident. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $20,000.