(WTRF) — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Weirton man believed to be involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road, and he’s the same man arrested for a shootout in a Mill Creek, Randolph County home back in July of 2019.

Paul White

Deputies have an arrest warrant for Paul White.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Triadelphia, where they believe White is staying.

At the residence, deputies found the motorcycle they believe was involved in the hit-and-run along with the broken headlight already taken off the motorcycle.

Anyone with information should contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 304-564-39111 or the Hancock County 911 center.

Chief Deputy Todd Murray said he received the call around 2:40 PM Friday that a child had been struck by a motorcycle, and the driver fled the scene.

Chief Deputy Murray said the 7-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.

Officials said the boy, Joey Greene, is doing much better and is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital.

During the July 2, 2019, incident, White was accused of showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s home in violation of a protective order. His ex-girlfriend told police that when she saw White pull into her driveway, she got her handgun to defend herself.

A release at the time of the incident said that White pointed a gun at two witnesses outside the house, telling them there was “no reason to get killed today,” before kicking in the door to his ex’s home. That’s when witnesses said they heard shooting.

His ex-girlfriend told police she returned fire after hearing a gunshot, firing three times and striking White at least once, before he fled. He was taken into custody on Aug. 30, 2019, and charged with one count of burglary in connection to that incident.