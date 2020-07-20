Man wanted on civil summons charged in Grafton after deputies find fentanyl on his person

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man wanted on a civil summons has been charged in Grafton after deputies said they found fentanyl on his person during a search.

On July 17, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department observed a black Chevrolet Silverado parked alongside Parkview Road in Grafton known to belong to a man wanted for a civil summons, according to a criminal complaint.

Eric Knotts

Upon finding the subject, Eric Knotts, 48, of Grafton, deputies performed a search of his person and found a blue container which held what Knotts claimed were “speed” pills, deputies said; further search of the container found a crystal-like substance which tested positive as methamphetamine.

After reading Knotts his Miranda rights, Knotts told deputies that there was a green bag in the vehicle which contained more drugs and signed a consent for deputies to search his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Deputies then removed the bag, as well as a blue and black container from the vehicle; inside the container was a cellophane wrapper “containing a blue paper,” which had “a substance [Knotts] referred to as ‘Fetty’ which is a common term used to describe Fentanyl,” troopers said.

Knotts has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.