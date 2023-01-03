PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who resisted officers during a traffic stop in Philippi was tased and then arrested after officers allegedly found drugs in his vehicle.

On Dec. 30, officers with the Philippi Police Department observed a black GMC Envoy leaving the Sheetz in Philippi which had “no WV inspection sticker,” according to a criminal complaint.

Herbert Croston

At that point, officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified later as Herbert Croston, 43, of Philippi, who “was fidgety” and “nervous about the encounter,” officers said.

A K9 unit was then requested, and when it arrived, Croston “became stiff and started breathing heavy.” When Croston was asked to exit the vehicle, he refused multiple times, and when officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle, he resisted and refused to open the door, according to the complaint.

Due to the multiple refusals, officers “tazed Croston multiple times,” at which point he was detained, officers said.

Once Croston was in custody, officers executed a search of the vehicle following a positive indication from the K9; during the search, officers found a set of digital scales with a crystal residue and a red zipper bag containing two smaller bags of presumed methamphetamine, totaling 2.9 grams, according to the complaint.

Croston has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.