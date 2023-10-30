PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who allegedly shot a woman and then drove into a police cruiser in March has now been indicted for two counts of attempted murder, among other charges.

Matthew Frame, of Clarksburg, was one of 27 people indicted during the October 2023 term of the Barbour County Grand Jury. He was arrested and charged in March 2023 after a lengthy chase where he crashed into a car wash and “intentionally ran into a police cruiser from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office,” according to a criminal complaint against him.

Matthew Frame

The chase and arrest were sparked by a shooting in Belington on March 6 where a woman was injured. Frame was charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment upon his arrest. Later, more charges were added after law enforcement seized gun and drugs in Frame’s case.

During the October 2023 term of the Barbour County Grand Jury, Frame was indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of attempted murder

Wanton endangerment

Prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others

Two counts of destruction of property

Drug conspiracy

No insurance

Driving on suspected/revoked license (second offense)

Coty Brown

Also indicted on Monday was Coty Brown, of Hambleton, who is accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct. Brown received more than 100 charges upon his arrest earlier this year; the victim told law enforcement Brown had forced her “to engage in sexual acts” “over 100 times from age 8-9,” which was before 2014, according to the court documents.

During October’s Grand Jury, Brown was indicted on 20 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and 20 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Rebecca Marsh, of Philippi, was indicted on one count of malicious assault. She was arrested in November 2022 after allegedly stabbing another woman and threatening to gut her during an altercation at a home in Philippi.

Rebecca Marsh Eunice Reed

Eunice Reed, of Volga, was indicted for malicious assault and brandishing. She was arrested in August after she alleged hit a man in the face with a pistol, giving him a “noticeable disfiguring wound” because he owed her $100.

A full list of October indictments in Barbour County is available here.