CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who escaped from a Huttonsville Correctional Center work release program has been arrested in Clarksburg.

Kevin Ray Curry

According to a press release sent out by the U.S. Marshals Service, a man who was an escapee of the Huttonsville Correctional Center has been arrested by the marshals’ Mountain State Fugitive Task Force.

That man, Kevin Curry, 34, of Gilmer County, was taken into custody at the 700 block of Mulberry Avenue in Clarksburg, the release states; prior to being arrested, Curry was on a work release program and escaped on the afternoon of Feb. 16, marshals said.

The Mountain State Fugitive Task Force was contacted by the West Virginia State Police on Feb. 21 to assist in locating and apprehending Curry, according to the release, and on that same day, task force members arrested Curry in Clarksburg.