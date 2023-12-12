CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man who federal prosecutors say goes by “Donk” was sentenced Tuesday for selling thousands of heroin and fentanyl stamps near the Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg.

James Curtis Jones

James “Donk” Jones, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin and fentanyl in proximity to a protected location back in August of 2022. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia (USAO) said in a press release that Jones was supplying other dealers in the Clarksburg area with heroin and fentanyl, and was responsible for more than one kilogram of the mixture.

Additional heroin, fentanyl and approximately $10,000 in cash were found during a search of his home, the USAO said.

The USAO said that Jones has a previous conviction for aggravated assault from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, as well as a felony conviction from Beaver County, Pennsylvania for use of communications device to engage in heroin trafficking. He was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison for selling the drugs in Clarksburg.