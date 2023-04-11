PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Barbour County has been sentenced to life in prison.

Stoane Binegar

According to the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office, Stoane Binegar, 20, of Idamay, who previously pleaded guilty to the charges of first-degree murder and robbery from the Jan. 3, 2022, death of David Heater, was seen before Barbour County Circuit Judge Shawn Nines.

Due to Binegar’s guilty plea to the charge of first-degree murder, Nines sentenced him to life in prison with mercy, allowing Binegar to be granted parole after 15 years; for the charge of first-degree robbery, Nines sentenced Binegar to a determinate sentence of 120 years in prison to be served consecutively with the term for murder, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Barbour County Prosecutor Andrew Phillips said that Binegar would “essentially serve a minimum of 45 years” before he was able to be released.