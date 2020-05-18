Man who robbed Huntington Bank in October receives prison term

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man who had previously pleaded guilty to a robbery in Harrison County was sentenced May 15 in Judge Thomas A. Bedell’s courtroom.

Christopher Figueroa

According to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher Figueroa, 36, will spend 5–18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to an incident on Oct. 22 where he robbed the Huntington Bank in Bridgeport.

The guilty plea was submitted Feb. 19 in front of Bedell, who had time to decide whether or not he would accept the plea while awaiting the results of a pre-sentence investigation, home incarceration report and drug and alcohol assessment, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Friday, Bedell accepted Figueroa’s guilty plea to second-degree robbery with the stipulation that he reimburse Huntington Bank for what he stole. Figueroa’s exact prison term will be decided by a parole board, the prosecutor’s office said.