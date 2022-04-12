SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a call of an unconscious person behind the wheel of a vehicle at a car wash in Shinnston.

On April 11, officers with the Shinnston Police Department received a call of a man who was unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle in the self-service car wash near the Price Cutter in Shinnston, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Virgil Lycans, 23, of Shinnston, unconscious in the driver’s seat of an orange Chevy Cobalt and woke him up, officers said.

Officers asked Lycans to exit the vehicle and he “seemed disoriented,” and when asked if he had any illegal drugs in the vehicle, Lycans stated that “he had some methamphetamine with him,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Lycans “reached into his pocket and removed a black cloth bag that contained a glass pipe which he stated he used to spoke methamphetamine,” officers said.

A K9 unit was then deployed to perform a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication; a search of the vehicle was performed, and officers located bags containing “varying amounts of a crystalized substance,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with officers, Lycans stated that “he was selling methamphetamine in attempt to make enough money to return to the state of Indiana,” officers said.

Lycans has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held on North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.