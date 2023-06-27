BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport police found a man with a warrant for his arrest, as well as drugs including fentanyl during a routine traffic stop on Monday.

On June 26, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were on patrol in the area of County Road 26 in Bridgeport when they saw a vehicle cross the center line, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Reed

Police initiated a traffic stop and, the vehicle, driven by Christopher Reed, of Reynoldsville, pulled over on Douglas Dairy Road where officers made contact with Reed and “did smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” officers said.

When officers asked Reed if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, he stated that there was not; officers learned that Reed had a warrant for his arrest, according to the complaint.

Officers then placed Reed into custody and performed a search which resulted in them locating $7,060 in U.S. currency, 2 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of fentanyl, three sets of digital scales, “multiple” glass pipes with burnt residue, a glass container and a lock box both of which had white residue, officers said.

Reed has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.