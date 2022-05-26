FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Three people have been arrested in Marion County after a multi-county police chase ended in a manhunt.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, it started just before 6 p.m. Thursday when three people left Clarksburg and headed to Bridgeport in a pursuit involving law enforcement.

While in Bridgeport, the three suspects fires shots at law enforcement before they headed north on Interstate 79.

The chase continued into Marion County, where the suspects escaped the vehicle on foot.

Many roads in the area were blocked off during the search, including Airport Road near Kingmont. East Fairmont High School was also on a precautionary lockdown due to the situation.

Law enforcement agencies line up along I-79 in Marion County after a multi-county police chase. (WBOY Image)

One suspect shot at law enforcement and was then shot by a Harrison County deputy, according to Matheny. He was airlifted via HealthNet to WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. There is no word on his condition as of Thursday evening.

The other two suspects escaped, and soon a manhunt ensued to locate them.

Both suspects were eventually caught, with the last one brought in via boat at Fairmont’s Palatine Park at about 9:30 p.m.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will be pursuing charges against the three suspects, whose names have not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.