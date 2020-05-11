Mannington man charged after allegedly striking woman multiple times with a bat

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A Mannington man has been charged after allegedly striking a woman multiple times with a bat.

Jason Madey

On May 9, officers with the Mannington Police Department responded to a call of a domestic battery at a residence on First Street in Mannington, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that Jason Madey, 38, of Mannington, had struck a female at the residence with an aluminum baseball bat, officers said.

The victim told officers she had been struck in the head, which caused a large gash, as well as being struck in the arm, according to the complaint, and that Madey had swung at her “four or five more times,” according to the complaint.

Later, the victim was transported to UHC to receive treatment for her injuries, officers said.

Madey has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.