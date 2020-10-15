Mannington man charged in Fairmont after troopers find drugs in his vehicle during stop for texting and driving

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Mannington man has been charged in Fairmont after troopers said they found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop for texting and driving.

On Oct. 14, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were observing the area of Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont when they observed a male driving a gray Ford F-150 turn onto the street “with a cell phone in his hand and texting and driving,” according to a criminal complaint.

Nicolas Martin

When the driver made a u-turn, troopers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren and pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of Woody’s Restaurant, troopers said.

Troopers then made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Nicholas Martin, 27, of Mannington, and were assisted by a K9 unit from the Fairmont Police Department which gave a positive indication on the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Troopers then searched Martin’s vehicle, during which time they found a sandwich bag of methamphetamine, a black set of scales, 50 green bags and three cell phones, troopers said.

Martin has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bond.