MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Mannington woman was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police say they found her passed out in a vehicle with 19 grams of fentanyl and a substance called “swerve,” as well as another drug.

It started with a report that a woman was passed out inside a vehicle parked on Buffalo Road near Dents Run, according to a criminal complaint.

Brittany Guthrie

An officer with the Mannington Police Department found the vehicle parked at Walgreens with Brittany Guthrie inside, according to the complaint.

Guthrie appeared to under the influence of drugs, the officer reported, and several straws and aluminum foil were visible inside the car.

The following items were found on Guthrie or in the vehicle, according to the complaint:

19 grams of what Guthrie said was fentanyl

Six pills Guthrie said were Xanax

3.58 grams of what Guthrie said was “swerve,” a sugar base mixed with fentanyl

Electronic scales

$160 in cash

Guthrie was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, was being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 surety/cash bail.