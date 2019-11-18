Mannington woman in custody after traffic stop where troopers allegedly find drugs, evidence of conspiracy to deliver during phone search

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Mannington woman is in custody after a traffic stop resulted in troopers finding drugs on her person and evidence of conspiracy to deliver the substances while searching her phone.

On Nov. 5, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police performed a traffic stop on a 2012 Toyota Tacoma at the Shell service station on the east side of Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Sierra Hayhurst

Troopers told the driver to exit the vehicle and showed him the truck’s defective equipment, also citing the driver for not wearing his seat belt, troopers said. When asked where he was going, he said he was driving his passenger, Sierra Hayhurst, 35, of Mannington, to a friend’s house, according to the complaint.

The driver was searched, and troopers found him to be in possession of a “marijuana bowl,” troopers said. There was also a black zipper pouch which hid multiple needles and zip-lock bags, according to the complaint.

When officers asked Hayhurst where she was headed, she answered by saying she was “headed to meet a friend,” troopers said. Since the troopers had run-ins with Hayhurst in the past, they chose to search her, finding one cellophane plastic bag with methamphetamine inside she had attempted to hide in behind the cover on the right side of the passenger’s seat. according to the complaint.

Troopers also found four Suboxone strips during the search, and Hayhurst denied owning the methamphetamine, and said she only had the Suboxone in her wallet because it belonged to someone else who had left them behind and she had yet to return them, troopers said.

At that point, troopers told the driver he could leave, issuing him a warning for the defective equipment and not wearing a seat belt, according to the complaint.

When troopers and Hayhurst arrived at the station, Hayhurst completed a form to allow troopers to search her cell phone, on which they found multiple messages with multiple people about her making deliveries of drugs for them or to them, officers said.

One person had spoken to Hayhurst just prior to the traffic stop asking for Hayhurst to deliver a small amount of methamphetamine to her, with a different message asking Hayhurst to find someone to sell the Suboxone strips to, according to the complaint.

Hayhurst is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,012 bond.