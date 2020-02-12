Marion County Court holds multiple arraignments

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Multiple people were arraigned on Wednesday in Marion County, including two men who were involved in the August 2019 motorcycle club stabbing.

Bruce Davis

Jason Harris

Jason Harris and Bruce Davis were both indicted on charges of attempted murder in the first degree, malicious assault and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both pleaded not guilty to all counts. Harris’ trial will be held on April 15. After Davis’ trial was originally set, his attorney asked for the trial to be pushed back. His trial will take place in the next term of court.

Leonadus Chaney was indicted for the charge of attempted first-degree murder after an incident in September where he allegedly attacked someone with a large combat-style knife. Chaney pleaded not guilty to all counts. His trial will start April 1 at 9 a.m.

Joseph Fleming

Joseph Fleming, 34, of Fairmont, was indicted on 10 sex charge counts after police said he engaged in sexual activity with two young children multiple times a week for a period of four years. Fleming pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges. His trial will be held starting April 29 at 9 a.m.

Arlie “Tre” Hetrick III, 25, of Fairmont, was indicted on one charge of concealment or removal of a child from custodian or person entitled to visitation. Hetrick was accused of abducting 4-year-old Gracelynn Scritchfield and taking her to Texas. An Amber Alert was sent out following Scritchield’s abduction on July 22. Hetrick is Scritchfield’s biological father, according to authorities. Hetrick pleaded not guilty and asked for a bond reduction; however it was denied. His trial will be held starting April 15.

Brian Gatto, 40, was indicted on counts of first-degree sexual assault and sexual assault by a parent, guardian or custodian after he was arrested for allegedely inappropriately touching a young, female relative in 2009. Gatto pleaded not guilty on all eight counts. His trial will be held starting April 29 at 9 a.m.

Devion Warnsley, 22, of Fairmont, was indicted on a charge of second degree sexual assault after Fairmont State University Police said Warnsley forced a woman to have sex with him in her dorm room on Fairmont State University’s campus in August 2018. Warnsley pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Samuel Leonard

Samuel Leonard was indicted on charges of second-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual abuse. Rivesville Police said Leonard tried to force a woman to have sex with him in June 2018. Officers said Leonard undressed the woman against her will, bit her, touched her and then tried to force her to have sex with him. Leonard pleaded not guilty to both counts. His trial will be held starting March 18 at 9 a.m. He will also remain on bond that was previously posted.

Damien Connell, 21, of Baxter, was indicted on a charge of fleeing with reckless indifference, among other charges, after an incident in 2019 in which he is accused of leading law enforcement on a chase across three counties. Connell pleaded not guilty to all counts. His trial will begin April 1.