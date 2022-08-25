RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged with possession with intent after Marion County Deputies said they pulled her over for not wearing a seatbelt, and she admitted to delivering drugs.

On Aug. 24, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were performing a patrol in the area of Route 19 in Rivesville when they observed a vehicle with a female passenger in the front seat not wearing a seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon performing a traffic stop of the vehicle, the female was identified as Brooklynn Coates, 30, and she stated “she had weed in her purse,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies performed a search of the vehicle which resulted in finding “a large amount” of methamphetamine, an oxycontin tablet, marijuana and fentanyl, as well as an “owe sheet” and multiple unused bags, according to the complaint.

Deputies then spoke with Coates, who “confessed to possessing the seized drugs” and “conspiring with others to deliver drugs,” deputies said.

Coates has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.