Clyde Dean Jr.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County grand jury released indictments from day one of its October 2019 term.

Christopher Keldo

Among those indicted is Clyde Dean Jr. He faces charges of first degree murder and first degree arson. Dean is accused of setting fire to a home on Gaston Avenue in Fairmont in March 2019, killing Cheryl Willis.

Christopher Keldo is charged with first degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Justin Hughes in April 2019.

