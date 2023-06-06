FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office released additional June Grand Jury indictments on Tuesday.

Those indictments included five that are sealed for murder in the first degree; conspiracy to commit a felony and use or presentation of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said those were direct indictments for five different people, who are not in custody yet.

Jeremy Dukich

Jeremy Dukich, 47, of Fairmont was indicted on two counts of strangulation and counts of attempted first degree murder, burglary, and second degree domestic battery.

Van Rice

Van Rice III, 36, of Fairmont, was indicted on a malicious assault charge. He was originally arrested on a malicious wounding charge in August after police said he hit a woman in the knee with a baseball bat. He was arrested naked after officers say they found him “hiding in an upstairs bedroom closet.”

Also indicted were Timothy Jones, 20, of Bridgeport and Dylan Edwards, 19, of Fairmont, both on charges of robbery in the first degree; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; grand larceny; entry of a building other than a dwelling and conspiracy to commit a felony. The two were arrested back in September, along with Logan Ford, after an armed robbery was caught on camera at a Fairmont convenience store. Ford was not included in the indictments released Monday or Tuesday.

Dylan Edwards Timothy Jones