Marion County grand jury indicts more than 2 dozen people in latest term

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County grand jury has released its latest indictments.

Shawn Pritchard

Among the people indicted is Shawn Pritchard, 33, of Fairmont. Pritchard is charged with attempted first-degree murder and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Pritchard is accused of shooting at two people during a May incident on Hoult Road. No one was injured in that incident.

Bashtlee Efaw (l) and Richard Efaw (r)

Richard Efaw, 46, and Bashtlett Efaw, 39, of Mannington, are charged with child abuse resulting in injury.

The Efaws are accused of abusing six children in their custody by whipping them with belts, whipping a child with a metal conduit, striking them in the mouth with the back of the hand and forcing them to do excessive amounts of push-ups and squats as a form of punishment.

