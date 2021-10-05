Marion County grand jury releases 2nd day of indictments for October 2021 term of court

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County grand jury has released its second day of indictments for the October 2021 term of court.

Brandon Bird

Among the people indicted is Brandon Bird, 38, of Rivesville. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and malicious assault.

Bird is accused of stabbing another man in the neck during an argument back in August 2020.

Allen Heater

Allen Heater, 32, of Fairmont, is charged with first-degree sexual assault; first-degree sexual abuse; and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust to a child.

Heater is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in July 2020.

Brandon White, 27, of Masontown, is charged with malicious assault; driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs causing serious bodily injury; and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

