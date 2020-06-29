Marion County grand jury releases day 1 of indictments for June 2020 term

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County grand jury has released indictments for day one of the June 2020 term.

Daryl Waychoff

Among the people indicted is Daryl Waychoff, 56, of Houston, Pennsylvania. Waychoff is charged with armed bank robbery.

Waychoff faces a host of charges in Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties related to robberies at area banks.

Also indicted is Leslie Williams, 30, of Fairmont. Williams is charged with second-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust.

Robert Jarvis

Williams is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl on three occasions.

Robert Jarvis, 49, of Fairmont, is charged with second-degree sexual assault.

Jarvis is accused of penetrating a woman with his fingers while she was sleeping.

