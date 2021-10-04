Marion County grand jury releases day 1 of indictments for October 2021 term of court

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County grand jury has released its first day of indictments for the October 2021 term of court.

Cedrick Griffin

Among the people indicted is Cedrick Griffin, 23, of Detroit Mich. Griffin has been indicted on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder; wanton endangerment; malicious wounding; the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; conspiracy; and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Robert Abruzzino

Griffin is accused of shooting a man in Fairmont back in May. Griffin also faces drug charges in an unrelated incident.

Robert Abruzzino, 68, of Fairmont, is charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Abruzzino is accused of holding a woman hostage and forcing her to perform sexual acts while being held at knifepoint.

Chantel Freeman, 24, of Fairmont, is charged with being an accessory before the fact to first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Read the complete list of day one indictments here.