Marion County grand jury releases day 1 of indictments for October 2021 term of court

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County grand jury has released its first day of indictments for the October 2021 term of court.

Offender Picture
Cedrick Griffin

Among the people indicted is Cedrick Griffin, 23, of Detroit Mich. Griffin has been indicted on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder; wanton endangerment; malicious wounding; the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; conspiracy; and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Robert Abruzzino

Griffin is accused of shooting a man in Fairmont back in May. Griffin also faces drug charges in an unrelated incident.

Robert Abruzzino, 68, of Fairmont, is charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Abruzzino is accused of holding a woman hostage and forcing her to perform sexual acts while being held at knifepoint.

Chantel Freeman, 24, of Fairmont, is charged with being an accessory before the fact to first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Read the complete list of day one indictments here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories