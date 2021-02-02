Marion County grand jury releases day 2 of indictments for February 2021 term of court

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County grand jury has released day two of its indictments for the February 2021 term of court.

Corey Hostuttler

Among the people indicted is Corey Hostuttler, 24, of Mannington. He is charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; soliciting a minor via computer; and second-degree sexual assault.

Hostuttler is accused of having sex with an underage girl and possessing photos and videos of the girl in which she was nude.

Melvin Borden

Melvin Borden, 49, of Fairmont, is charged with attempted first-degree murder (firearm); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; assault during the commission of a felony; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm; and carrying a concealed firearm by a prohibited person.

Borden is accused of shooting another man during a “drug deal gone bad” back in September.

Charles Pollack

Charles Pollack, 40, of Fairview, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Pollack is accused of trying to hit a woman with his vehicle during a domestic incident in October 2019.

