Marion County grand jury releases February 2021 indictments

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County grand jury has released its indictments for the February 2021 term of court.

Jeremy May

Among the people indicted is Jeremy May, 44, of Fairmont. He is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and failure to render aid.

May is accused of administering drugs to a woman with a syringe. The woman became unresponsive and then died, according to Fairmont Police.

Ronald Rhodes Jr.

Ronald Rhodes Jr., 37, of Montana Mines, is charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust to a child.

Rhodes is accused of sexually assaulting two girls, who were ages 6 and 10 at the time.

