Marion County Indictments: murder, sex and drug charges

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County grand jury has indicted more than 40 people on a variety of charges, during its latest term.

Dorian Clay

Violent Crimes:

Dorian Clay, 31 of Fairmont, was indicted for murder; first degree attempted robbery; possession with intent to deliver five grams of more of fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, cocaine and methamphetamine; use or presentiment of a firearm in the commission of a felony; carrying a concealed firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Clay was arrested in July 2021. Clay is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Gregory Carpenter

Amanda Hines

Gregory Carpenter, 40 of Fairmont, was indicted for malicious assault; wanton endangerment and discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of residence. Carpenter was arrested in June 2020 after hitting a woman with a pistol and then firing it, deputies said.

Amanda Hines, 30 of Fairmont, was indicted for unlawful assault. Hines is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $20,012.

Sex Crimes:

Brian Stewart

Brian Stewart, 35 of Mannington, was indicted on charges of first degree sexual abuse; first degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. Stewart was arrested in July 2021 after officers said Stewart sexually abused and threatened three young children. Stewart is in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $100,012.

Joseph Taylor

Joseph Taylor, 31 of Fairmont, was indicted on charges of kidnapping; first degree sexual assault; first degree robbery; assault during the commission of a felony; strangulation; felony destruction of property and fleeing from a law enforcement officer. Taylor was charged in June 2021 after allegedly sexually assaulting and holding a woman against her will in Fairmont. Taylor is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $262,524.

Michael Anderson

Michael Anderson, 36 of Idamay, was indicted for first degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. Anderson was arrested in December 2020 after sheriff’s deputies received a complaint that he had assaulted a young girl.

Buddy Nolan

Buddy Nolan, 44 of Grant Town, was indicted for third degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. Nolan was charged in September 2021 after a girl reported that he had assaulted her. Nolan remains in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $50,012.

Paul Davidson

Paul Davidson, 77, was indicted for distribution and exhibiting of materials depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and obstructing an officer. Davidson is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on more than $46,000 bail.

Crimes against children:

Rose Glaspell

Devin Williams, 26 of Fairmont, was indicted on a charge of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Williams was arrested, along with a woman, in July 2021, after officers found two infants living in “deplorable conditions” in a home in Fairmont.

Rose Glaspell, 47 of Fairmont, was indicted for concealment or removal of minor child from custodian or from person entitled to visitation and child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Glaspell was arrested in May 2021, following an incident that resulted in an Amber Alert being issued.

Drug crimes:

Kenneth Jackson

Kenneth Jackson, 29 of Detroit, MI, was indicted for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, fentanyl; possession and/or delivery of fentanyl(less than one gram); burglary; possession with intent to deliver to deliver more than five grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine, marijuana and clonazepam. Jackson was arrested in September 2021 after Fairmont Police responded to a call of a breaking and entering at a vacant house. Jackson is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $250,024 bail.

Edward Robinson

Edward Robinson, 23, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony: controlled substance offenses; two counts of delivery of fentanyl (more than one gram but less than five grams); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, crack; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, cocaine; unlawful delivery and/or possession of fentanyl(more than five grams); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, MDMA; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, marijuana and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Robinson was arrested in August 2021 after a traffic stop in Fairmont. Robinson is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $250,024 bail.

Jayla King

Jayla King, 22 of Fairmont, was indicted for conspiracy to commit a felony: controlled substance; possession with the intent to deliver crack; possession with intent to deliver cocaine; possession with intent to deliver MDMA; possession with intent to deliver marijuana; conspiracy to commit a felony: drug laws and possession or delivery of five grams or more of fentanyl. King was arrested along with Robinson. She is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $400,012 bail.

Earl Powell, 23 of Detroit, MI, was indicted for two counts of possession or delivery of five grams or more of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl and heroin.

Ken Buckley, 40 of Detroit, MI, was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, heroin; two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony: controlled substance offenses; two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl; possession or delivery of fentanyl more than one gram but less than five grams; possession or delivery of fentanyl less than one gram and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl.

Marlon Love, 44 of Detroit, MI, was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony: controlled substance offenses; two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl; possession or delivery of fentanyl more than one gram but less than five grams; possession or delivery of fentanyl less than one gram and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl.

Buckley and Love were arrested together in February 2021 after deputies performed a series of controlled drug buys from a Marion County motel.

Ken Buckley & Marlon Love

Floyd Jones

Floyd Jones, 37 of Bridgeport, was indicted for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, within 1,000 feet of a school; four counts of possession or delivery of fentanyl(less than one gram) and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl. Jones was arrested in November 2021, following an investigation by the Three Rivers Drug Task Force. Jones is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bail.

Joseph Thomas

Joseph Thomas, 30 of Fairmont, was indicted for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, within 1,000 feet of a school; possession or delivery of fentanyl(more than one gram but less than five grams); possession or delivery of fentanyl(less than one gram); possession or delivery of five grams or more of fentanyl; use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Thomas was charged in October 2021 after members of the Three Rivers Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a Fairmont home. Thomas is in the North Central Regional Jail on $107,012 bail.

Brandon Cottrell

Brandon Cottrell, 21 of Fairmont, was indicted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl; use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony; persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and person prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon. Cottrell was arrested in September 2021 after a traffic stop in White Hall. Cottrell remains in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $100,012.

Ricky Swiger, 41 of Lumberport, was indicted on charges of possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine; two counts of being a person prohibited in possession of firearm and two counts of being a persons prohibited in possession of a concealed firearm.

Ronald Tucker

Larry Barner, 44 of Fairmont, was indicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, in this case, methamphetamine.

Justin Trotto, 34 of Fairmont, was indicted for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony: controlled substance offense; carrying a concealed firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Ronald Tucker, 39 of Fairmont, was indicted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Tucker was arrested in May 2021 when Fairmont Police found methamphetamine in a vehicle Tucker was driving.

Heather Prahl, 43 of Barrackville, was indicted for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and carrying a concealed firearm by a prohibited person. Prahl was arrested in December 2020 after sheriff’s deputies found drugs in a Fairmont home.

Steven Colombo

Steven Colombo, 32 of Fairmont, was indicted for two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony: controlled substance offense; delivery of a controlled substance, heroin; possession of fentanyl greater than five grams and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl and Xanax. Colombo was arrested in July 2021. He remains in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $250,012.

Veronica Messer

Houston Lee, 56 of Fairmont, was indicted on charges of second offense possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, heroin; second offense possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl and possession of greater than five grams of fentanyl.

Veronica Messer, 33 of Fairmont, was indicted for conspiracy to commit a felony: controlled substance offense; possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. Messer was one of four people arrested in a November 2020 robbery case. Messer is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $200,012 bail.

Darrell Pettway

Other Crimes:

Darrell Pettway, 32 of Detroit, MI, was indicted on a charge of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others. In October 2021, Pettway was also part of a Mon Metro Drug Task Force bust in Morgantown.

Jacqueline Ganaway

Jacqueline Ganaway, 34 of Fairmont, was indicted on two counts of embezzlement. Ganaway was charged in December 2020 after officers said she stole $7,000 worth of products from Eye Candy Beauty Supply in Fairmont.

Heather Paugh, 31 of Nutter Fort, was indicted on five counts of forgery of a public record.

Lee Cottrill, 30 of Fairmont, was indicted for forgery and two counts of uttering.

Chevy Ramsey

Jamie Lipscomb, 45 of Parkersburg, was indicted for being a person prohibited from possessing firearms; person prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm.

Chevy Ramsey, 42 of Idamay, was indicted for burglary and being a person prohibited from possessing firearms. Ramsey is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $200,012.

David Jarvis

David Jarvis, 42, was indicted on charges of attempted burglary; threats of terrorist acts; use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Jarvis is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $75,012.

Amanda Knight

Amanda Knight, 41 of Lumberport, was indicted on a charge of escape. Knight is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with her bail set at $250,000.

Dwayne Bussey

Dwayne Bussey, 36 of Fairmont, was indicted for two counts of burglary and two counts of third or subsequent offense domestic battery. Bussey is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bail.

Benjamin Semeyn

Benjamin Semeyn, a 44-year-old homeless man, was indicted for failure to register or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense. Semeyn is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $51,024.

Kaleb Rhoades

Tylor Donley, 26 of Parkersburg, was indicted for burglary and brandishing deadly weapons.

Kaleb Rhoades, 30 of Mannington, was indicted for burglary. Rhoades is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $66,512 bail.

Joshua Slater, 37 of Mannington, was indicted for breaking and entering.

Richard Workman, a 43-year-old homeless man, was indicted for entry of a building other than a dwelling.

Matthew Wyckoff, 40 of Salem, was indicted for receiving or transferring stolen goods.

Duretta Stewart, 31 of Fairmont, was indicted for being a person prohibited in possession of concealed firearm.