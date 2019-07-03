Marion County man accused of sexually assaulting woman while she was asleep

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man has been arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping.

On Monday, June 24, a woman reported a sexual assault to the Fairmont Police Department, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said the woman reported that Robert Jarvis, 48, of Fairmont penetrated her with his fingers while she was asleep and therefore physically helpless. The woman told police that she had not given Jarvis consent, according to the complaint.

Police said Jarvis admitted to committing the act while visiting the woman’s residence.

Jarvis has been charged with second degree sexual assault, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,012.