Marion County man accused of striking person in head with blunt object

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man has been arrested on an assault charge after police said he attacked someone, causing the person to be hospitalized.

Jamie Little

On Saturday, November 16, Jamie Little, 46, of Fairmont struck a person in the head with a blunt object, causing the victim sustain a deep laceration, a possible skull fracture and to lose consciousness, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department. Officers said that the victim had to be transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said Little was identified as the suspect by name, and was found to be wearing clothing with blood from the victim on it. Little made an excited utterance where he admitted to striking the victim with a blunt object, according to the complaint.

Police said the facts were determined by witness statements and photos at the scene.

Little has been charged with unlawful assault, according to court documents. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $250,012.