Marion County man apprehended in Monongahela River following foot chase

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man has been arrested after police said he ran from law enforcement after he stole approximately $1,500 worth of items from a local pool.

On July 30, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a complaint from the 12th Street Pool stating someone had broke into the food storage area, according to a criminal complaint. The person then removed approximately $1,500 worth of items from the food storage area after prying the door open, according to police.

Triston Shipley

Officers said they then viewed surveillance footage from the 12th Street Pool and were able to identify the suspect as Triston Shipley, 25, of Fairmont.

On Tuesday, August 13, an officer with the Fairmont Police Department was in his patrol vehicle when he observed Shipley walking on the 300 block of Fairmont Avenue, according to a criminal complaint. Court documents stated that the officer knew Shipley had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, so he pulled into the CVS parking lot adjacent to where he was walking.

The officer then asked Shipley to “come here,” to which he complied, according to court documents. The officer then advised Shipley that there was a warrant for his arrest and attempted to grab his wrist, according to police. Shipley then pulled away from the officer and fled on foot, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said Shipley ran east, crossing Gaston Avenue, Virginia Avenue and Everest Drive, and then entered the wooded area near the 3rd street bridge. Shipley was later apprehended in the Monongahela River just north of the 3rd Street Bridge, according to police.

Shipley has been charged with entering a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny and fleeing from law enforcement officers on foot, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $13,421.