Marion County man arrested after police said he hit man with vehicle

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Rivesville man is being charged with malicious assault after police said he hit another man with a vehicle.

On July 12, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to Fairmont Regional Medical Center to a claim that a man had been struck by a vehicle as a result of an altercation at a residence on Locust Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department.

Brett Hamlet

In an interview with officers, the man said that Brett Hamlet, 24, of Rivesville, struck him with a white 2007 Dodge Caliber then fled the scene, according to the complaint.

Police found video footage of the incident and confirmed that Hamlet did line up the vehicle and accelerate into a man with “the intent to main or disfigure the victim,” and then fled the scene, police said.

The victim sustained minor cuts to his back and neck, and another witness was able to positively identify Hamlet as the vehicle’s driver, as well as Hamlet confessing to committing the crime, police said.

Hamlet is charged with malicious assault