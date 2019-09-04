Marion County man arrested on 10 counts of various sex charges

IDAMAY, W.Va. – A Marion County man has been arrested on 10 counts of various sex charges for engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl, forcing two underage girls to engage in sexual acts with each other and showing obscene material to two minors, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said that on or about June 12, 2019 Joshua Fouse, 29, of Idamay showed two minor children obscene matter that showed two women engaging in a sexual act. Fouse showed this to the children on a cell phone, according to state police.

Joshua Fouse

Troopers said that at the same time, Fouse induced the two girls who were under the age of 16 to engage in sexual contact and sexual intrusion with each other. Troopers said this incident happened in Fouse’s home and that Fouse was in custody or control of the minors.

State police also said that on our about August 1, 2018, Fouse had sex with and made sexual contact with one of the minor girls he showed the obscene matter to in June 2019. This happened while the child was in his care, according to court documents. Troopers said this incident happened three or four more times.

Fouse has been charged with five counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, three counts of third degree sexual assault and two counts of exhibition of obscene matter to minors, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,012.