Marion County man arrested on robbery charge

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man has been arrested after deputies said he attempted to rob a local bar.

Jeffrey Bush

On Thursday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a robbery complaint at Frank’s Bar near the community of Dakota in Marion County. Upon arriving on scene, deputies said they identified Jeffrey Bush, 31, of Fairmont as the suspect and detained him.

Deputies said they then spoke with the cashier working at the bar who stated Bush had been at the bar the previous evening and was behaving suspiciously. The cashier told police that he believes Bush was observing locations for security cameras and on one occasion, looked behind the register at monitors for security cameras, according to court documents.

The cashier then told told deputies that as he began to close on Thursday, Bush stated he was going to rob him. The cashier said Bush made further statements saying he wanted “all the money” and the he “didn’t want to have to hurt” the cashier.

Court documents stated the cashier then told deputies that he handed Bush an envelope containing money belonging to the bar. Police said Bush took the envelope, removed the money from it, counted it and then placed it on the bar near where he was standing. Deputies said the envelope labeled “Kitchen $” and $22 dollars in cash were still lying on the bar when deputies arrived on scene.

Bush has been charged with second degree robbery, according to court documents. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,012.