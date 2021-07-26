Marion County man charged after allegedly slinging dog in the air by its leash and kicking it while in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Marion County man has been charged after allegedly slinging a dog in the air by its leash and kicking it while in Philippi.

On July 25, officers with the Philippi Police Department were dispatched to Rail Road Street in Philippi in reference to an animal cruelty call, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Knight

When officers arrived on scene, they saw Robert Knight, 28, of Fairmont, “holding a medium size canine on the ground,” officers said.

At that point, Knight “attempted to conceal himself and the canine from officers behind trimmed tree branches laying on the ground,” but the dog ran from Knight “in a fearful manner” and approached officers, according to the complaint.

After the dog fled, a witness approached officers and said that he “witnessed Knight ‘sling’ the canine in the air by the leash and strike the canine several times with his feet in a kicking manner,” officers said.

Officers then contacted Animal Control to take custody of the dog and placed Knight into custody, according to the complaint.

Knight has been charged with animal cruelty. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $2,000 bond.