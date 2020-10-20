Marion County man charged after breaking into Morgantown bank and leaving ‘defecation on the floor,’ officers say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Marion County man has been charged in Morgantown after he broke into a bank and left “defecation on the floor,” officer said.

On Oct. 18, officers with the West Virginia University Police Department were dispatched to “several burglar alarms” sounding at the Clear Mountain Bank in the Suncrest Plaza in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Delbert Lemley

When officers arrived on scene, they found the drive-thru ATM “to be heavily damaged with the main screen cracked,” as well as finding a drive-thru camera broken, a window cracked on the “east side of the building” and another window “broken out on the rear of the building,” officers said.

The officer entered the bank and observed Delbert Lemley, 49, of Fairview, “yelling and walking around,” at which point officers called for backup, according to the complaint.

When additional officers arrived on scene, they “entered through a window,” the same “Lemley used to enter the building,” and found him sitting on a couch in an office, officers said.

While inside, officers “observed several doors to be opened, food left everywhere, and defecation on the floor of the bank,” and officers placed Lemley into custody, according to the complaint.

Lemley has been charged with destruction of property. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.