Marion County man charged after early morning street fight in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Marion County man has been charged for striking a victim in the face and causing him to require medical attention in Harrison County.

In a criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department, on Apr. 11, four individuals were on George Avenue in Clarksburg, having an altercation.

According to two witnesses, “there was a disturbance” between a victim and Andrew Merrifield, 27, of Fairview, which led to Merrifield punching “the victim at least one time in the face,” officers said.

Merrifield’s strike “rendered the victim unconscious,” and he fell and struck “the back of his head on the pavement”; the victim had to be transported to United Hospital Center, then Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the complaint.

The victim “sustained facial fractures in his nasal area, a skull fracture on the backside of his head and brain bleeds,” and “is still under medical care for the injuries” as of Apr. 26, and the victim “has no recollection of the incident,” officers said.

In an interview with Merrifield, he “admitted to punching the victim one time in the victim’s left jaw area with his right hand,” but officers noted that the testimony “does not match where the victim’s facial fractures,” according to the complaint.

Also during the interview, Merrifield “stated he struck the victim in self-defense,” officers said.

Merrifield has been charged with unlawful assault. He is currently out on bond.