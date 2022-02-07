Marion County man charged after traveling to Webster County for sex with minor

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Marion County man has been charged after traveling to Webster County for sex with a minor.

On Feb. 6 and the days leading up to it, an adult male “had been actively soliciting what [he] believed to be a 15-year-old female for sex or other illegal acts over the internet,” according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Burkett

On that date, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department located Robert Burkett, 24, of Barrackville, on Baker’s Island in Webster Springs where Burkett has “advised [the juvenile] he would travel,” deputies said.

In a post-Miranda statement, Burkett stated that “the person he was talking to advised that she was a 15-year-old girl,” and that “he traveled to Baker’s Island to meet the 15-year-old female” and that he “had messaged about sexual matters,” according to the criminal complaint.

Burkett has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.

