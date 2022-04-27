MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Marion County man has been charged for sexually abusing a woman in Morgantown.

Shawn Markley

On April 9, officers with the Morgantown Police Department received a report of a man sexually abusing a woman on University Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim reported to officers that “she awoke to” Shawn Markley, 31, of Fairmont, “in the bed she was sleeping in with both hands on her bare breasts under her shirt,” officers said.

The victim also said that Markley placed his genitals against her, according to the complaint.

Markley has been charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.