Marion County man charged with attempted murder after deputies say he hit woman with his truck

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. — A Marion County man has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said he hit a woman with his truck.

On Nov. 11, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Center Street in Rivesville in reference to an altercation, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route to the area, dispatch told deputies that “they could hear an open line” but that they could “no longer” … “hear anyone speaking,” and as deputies came closer to the scene, they were flagged down by a female in a silver Mustang, deputies said.

David Nine

When deputies spoke with the female, they observed that the “front side of her body” was wet “as though she had been laying on the ground in the rain,” and learned that David Nine, 42, of Grant Town, “had just threw her on the ground and then hit her vehicle,” according to the complaint.

In a written statement, the female victim told deputies that she had come to Rivesville because “she was told [Nine] and his friends had went to her property and taken some lumber and other belongings of hers from her property,” deputies said.

When the victim arrived at her residence, she said she saw “a truck that she did not recognize loaded down with lumber,” and when the victim rolled down her window, Nine “ripped open the car door and ripped her out of the car,” according to the complaint.

After pulling the victim out of the car, Nine “threw her phone down and tried to take the car,” but the victim was able to grab Nine by the arm, and “that’s when he shoved her to the ground,” and as the victim was trying to get up, “Nine got into his truck,” officers said.

The victim jumped back into her vehicle, “at which time Nine drove his truck directly into her vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Nine has been charged with attempted murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $185,036 bond.