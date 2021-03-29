Marion County man charged with delivery with death after a man died of a drug overdose in April 2020

CAROLINA, W.Va. — A Marion County man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death after a man died of a drug overdose in April 2020.

On Apr. 2, 2020, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to the area of Four States Rd. in Carolina in reference to an unattended death of Beau Bartlett, according to a criminal complaint.

Keith Herron

Upon arrival, troopers found a fentanyl transdermal system 100 mcg/hr in Bartlett’s pocket, and an autopsy later revealed that Bartlett’s cause of death was from an overdose of fentanyl, troopers said.

On Apr. 20, 2020, troopers confirmed with the Walmart Pharmacy in White Hall that the fentanyl was prescribed to a family member of Keith Herron, 37, of Carolina, by the NDC number, which matched the fentanyl package received from Bartlett, according to the complaint.

On Sept. 1, 2020, troopers interviewed Herron and two other individuals who stated that Bartlett “did not come into the residence at all while” at the address on Four States Rd.; however, Herron “admitted to delivering” and that “he[Herron] traded the victim[Bartlett] the fentanyl pack for the victim’s[Bartlett] vehicle light bar,” troopers said.

Herron has been charged with prohibited act and drug delivery resulting in death. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $500,000 bond.