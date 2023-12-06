CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Marion County man has been charged with filing false tax returns that resulted in overpayments of more than $800,000 from the Internal Revenue Service.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia (USAO) said that Jack Oliver, 55, of Rivesville, was indicted on 32 counts involving the preparation and filing of false tax returns.

Oliver, according to the USAO, is the owner of an insurance sales and tax return preparation business, Insurance Depot, in Fairmont. The charges stem from false claims on his personal tax returns and tax filings for customers, the USAO said.

Each count comes with a maximum of three years in federal prison, a total maximum of 96 years.